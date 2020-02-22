FIL Ltd Has $80.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125,183 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.12% of Vale worth $80,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vale by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after buying an additional 970,190 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Vale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,063,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after buying an additional 228,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vale by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

