FIL Ltd Has $95.67 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,839 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.55% of AmerisourceBergen worth $95,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

