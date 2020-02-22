FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $99,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 803.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,871.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

