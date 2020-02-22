FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781,437 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dell were worth $91,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell by 16,951.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 832,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

