FIL Ltd Purchases 1,756,651 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $89,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.