FIL Ltd Purchases 721,008 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,008 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.47% of Corning worth $105,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Corning by 640.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

