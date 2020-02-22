FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,768 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of American Water Works worth $88,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.