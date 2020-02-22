FIL Ltd Sells 4,857 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 4.02% of MakeMyTrip worth $94,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

