Financial Review: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NASDAQ:AIV)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Equinix pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.56 billion 9.54 $507.45 million $22.81 28.76 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 9.04 $474.08 million $2.50 22.20

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.12% 5.84% 2.20% Apartment Investment and Management 51.85% 25.88% 7.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equinix and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 1 1 16 1 2.89 Apartment Investment and Management 0 4 3 0 2.43

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $620.37, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Equinix.

Summary

Equinix beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.