Financial Survey: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Future Healthcare of America (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Future Healthcare of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 8.86 $161.00 million $2.27 24.25 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interactive Brokers Group and Future Healthcare of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Future Healthcare of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

