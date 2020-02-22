FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

