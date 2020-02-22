First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) vs. Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Financial Comparison

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Select Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.25 $284.39 million $2.19 12.92 Select Bancorp $63.87 million 3.39 $13.03 million $0.68 17.22

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Hawaiian and Select Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 2 0 0 1.67 Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.42%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Select Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 32.64% 11.04% 1.42% Select Bancorp 20.41% 6.13% 1.03%

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Select Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 60 branches Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

