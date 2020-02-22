First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.35. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.38.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

