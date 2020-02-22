Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 13% on Strong Earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $33.91, approximately 1,404,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 176,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $929.85 million and a P/E ratio of -28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.