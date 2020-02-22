Flowserve Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

