Fluor Co. (NEW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

