Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 353 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,826.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.