Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Forrester Research stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of -74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $868,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $149,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

