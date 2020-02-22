Foundation Building Materials (FBM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FBM stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $800.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

