freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.65 ($24.01).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.55 ($25.06) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.72.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

