Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.16

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €77.16 ($89.72) and last traded at €77.02 ($89.56), with a volume of 99742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €74.80 ($86.98).

Several analysts have recently commented on FME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.13 and its 200-day moving average is €64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.