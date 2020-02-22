Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($54.65) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.63. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

