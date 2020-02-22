Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.37 ($65.54).

FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.63.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

