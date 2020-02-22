Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

FRE stock opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.56 and its 200-day moving average is €46.63. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

