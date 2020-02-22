Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €59.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.63. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

