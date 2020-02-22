Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.52.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.