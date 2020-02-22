Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.30 and a 200-day moving average of €35.52. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.