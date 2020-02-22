Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €35.60 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €35.60 ($41.40) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.52.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.