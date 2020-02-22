FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will earn $9.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.99.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.45.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$100.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$88.24 and a 12 month high of C$106.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.68.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

