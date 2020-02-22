FY2020 Earnings Estimate for FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is a boost from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

