FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Issued By Svb Leerink

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

