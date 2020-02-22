FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals Inc Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$51,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$128,700. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$144,000.00. Insiders sold 299,700 shares of company stock worth $1,695,670 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,836.36%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

