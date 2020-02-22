FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE HR opened at $37.69 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

