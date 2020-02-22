FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By DA Davidson

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

