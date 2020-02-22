FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

Shares of ZTS opened at $142.23 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,879 shares of company stock worth $16,407,322 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

