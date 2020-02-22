FY2020 EPS Estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.50.

AMKBY stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 1.15. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

