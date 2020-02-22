FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

AEL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.02. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

In other news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $1,703,104. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,621,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.