FY2020 EPS Estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Lowered by Analyst

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVDCY. ValuEngine raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCY opened at $9.12 on Friday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

