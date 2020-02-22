FY2020 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Lowered by William Blair

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

