FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

NYSE ECL opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $165.94 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

