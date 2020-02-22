FY2020 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

