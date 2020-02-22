FY2020 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

GMAB stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

