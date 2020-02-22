FY2020 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.