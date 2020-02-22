FY2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Boosted by Piper Sandler

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

