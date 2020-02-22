FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Lifted by Analyst

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Radian Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDN. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $26.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

