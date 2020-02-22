FY2020 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Reduced by Analyst

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

SITE stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,800 shares of company stock worth $5,895,536 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after acquiring an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.