FY2020 EPS Estimates for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Lowered by Analyst

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Timkensteel in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Timkensteel stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Timkensteel by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Timkensteel by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

