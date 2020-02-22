FY2020 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of -0.14. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

