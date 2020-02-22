FY2020 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WAB. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

