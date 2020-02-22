FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

ZURVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.22 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

